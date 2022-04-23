Talk about too lazy to do the “leg work.” First, I did not know anything about the “Hail Call Center.” Nor, in my limited ‘sphere of influence,’ one of the “epicenters of the storm,” I did not hear any talk about the “Hail Call Center.”
But, determining where and what was damaged was not that difficult if you were willing to look. You had to visit the “crime scene,” the “crime scene” was not going to visit you. I still get a weekly “community news email” from a mobile home community. They stated that “almost every mobile home in the community was damaged.” I drove over there the next day. My van had 300 dents and the adjuster talked about having eight or 15 claims at Advent hospital itself. My initial claim $10,000. I was told that an adjuster wrote off a $50,000 car.
I am 1/3 part of a triplex and our roof was replaced two months ago. The “citizens insurance” adjuster for the other “owner” was told his is destroyed and needs a new “roof.” Mine is inspected this Wednesday.
Reading the article, you did not get the reporting of overwhelming “insurance claims” in Highlands County. People had insurance on home and auto and are being covered.
Highlands County is claiming “only” that it’s aware of this amount of hail damage, it is probably 10 times below the actual amount because they don’t believe in exceeding their “Fit Bit” steps for the day.
Edward Hummell
Sebring