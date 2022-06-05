SEBRING — It came on Friday evening with a dripping rain, grew into a blustery threat before midnight, and meekly moved on in the early morning hours of Saturday.
The storm formally known as Agatha (renamed “Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 in U.S. waters) never met tropical storm strength.
Rodney Wynn, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Ruskin said the brunt of the storm hit around Naples, dropping between 6 and 8 inches of rain in Southwest Florida. Central Florida, including Lake Placid, Sebring and Avon Park saw sustained winds of 20-25 mph with peak wind gusts of 31 mph.
Rainfall, which the county’s lakes sorely need, was at 1 to 1.5 inches during the storm; in Lee County – Sanibel, Bonita, Fort Myers – saw 6 to 8 inches of rain.
“One good thing was that it was dry down in SWFL until a few weeks ago, they needed the rain,” Wynn said. “The highest wind report over the last 24 hours was 36 mph at Punta Gorda Airport.”
Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said Highlands County’s Emergency Operation Center had been up, “but not in the typical way.” The center, which can be staffed with representatives from key public safety agencies, was ready for action, but no one had to be called in to coordinate a response to the storm.
“We were monitoring the weather locally, but there were no events,” she said, referring to power outages, flooded roads, and downed trees that never occurred. “It was basically a very calm night. This morning around 8:15 a.m. there was a special alert, canceling all the weather warnings for our area. But we’re still monitoring the situation.”
That doesn’t mean residents didn’t prepare for the 3-5 inches of rain the National Weather Service forecast for the area. The service had warned of flooding along Horse Creek and Myakka and Peace rivers, and low lying areas.
As a drizzling rain began to set in around 4:30 p.m. Barbara and Andrew Repko were at the county sand pile on George Road, shoveling sand into bags. Their pickup truck was backed up to the pile, and as Andrew filled each bag, Barbara quickly tied it closed. They were on sandbag No. 38 when a reporter approached them.
“It’s for a friend’s house,” Barbara said. “Her house sits in a depressed area, so it floods. For flooding to occur, a house doesn’t have to be near a creek, just an area that is low-lying.”
A Channel 8 crew in raincoats stood nearby waiting to interview other residents as they pulled up to fill their bags.
“As of around 5:30 p.m., closing time at the Emergency Operations Center, we had about 35 to 40 people who had gone by and picked up some bags,” Rybinski said. “But some people already have bags, so the number of people who filled sandbags was higher.”
Forecasts for today called for mostly sunny, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s, Wynn said.
“In the first part of the week we return to our Easterly flows with late afternoon showers and thunderstorms,” Wynn said. “We are officially in the rainy season.”
Maybe those lakes can get filled back up again.