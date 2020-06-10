I was talking with a neighbor, and he said he'd been reading the Old Testament, and he was convinced we are in "end times." He suggested I reread it for it was spelled out plainly. Another person I encountered told me the end is near and a chosen few would be sent back to repopulate the earth.
I suggest that since we have been given free will, a mind, a conscience, and a heart that we work on the here and now. Read your texts, but understand we have deep issues that are pulling thousands out of their comfortable homes to address long standing wrongs, and we have a responsibility to create justice, unity and love.
There is no creator that absolves us of this larger responsibility. It's easy to say the end is near — it's hard to work for change.
Pat Myers
Sebring