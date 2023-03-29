LAKE PLACID — The county Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee has turned down Lake Placid’s request for help funding a $432,939 lighted pickleball facility in Lake June Park.
The committee helps fund recreation projects in the county’s municipalities through a cost-sharing model. Under the town’s proposal, Lake Placid would pay $77,929, or 18%, toward the cost, while the county would kick in the lion’s share of $355,010.
Town Administrator Phil Williams and Council Member Charlie Wilson argued their proposal before the recreation committee’s February meeting, but came back empty handed. According to Williams and Wilson, the committee wasn’t ready to fund the project.
“At the end of day, they all said it was a good project,” Wilson told fellow council members. “They want to see more of a match (from the town).”
The town also asked the county to abandon an existing agreement to help pay for improvements to the park that included new retention ponds, more parking for boats and trailers and other amenities in the park. The county had agreed to reimburse the town $140,801.44 for those improvements, but the town now wants to use county money for pickleball courts.
“The council decided to abandon the project in favor of joining the rising tide of the sport of pickleball,” Williams wrote in the RPAC proposal. “Accordingly, this application requests that the 2021 Interlocal Agreement be retracted in favor of a new Interlocal Agreement to construct eight Pickleball Courts at the Lake June Park area.”
That’s not the end of the proposed pickleball project, however. Council members agreed to wait a few months and approach the county again with different numbers.
The other option is to apply for a pickleball grant from the Florida Recreation Development Assistant Program, which can be used to develop areas for public outdoor recreation use. That money, in addition to town money, might convince the county to throw in some funding, Wilson said.
“I think we get the FRDAP grant money, combine the money, and everyone’s happy,” Wilson said.
Because the recreation committee meets every quarter, the council has time to determine its next move.
“I think we should strategize on how to best approach RPAC and potentially approach the county commission, while trying to preserve as many options as we can,” Vice Mayor Ray Royce said.
The town has lined up several contractors; each will handle a specific part of the construction of the pickleball arena, complete with lighting and benches for fans.
The town will use four local contracting companies in the project, Town Administrator Phil Williams has said.
- Lidy Sports: $243,824
- Excavation Point: $42,615
- Central Contracting: $96,500
- Polston Engineering: $25,000
Some 160 people signed the town’s online petition that asked local residents to weigh in on their desire for pickleball courts. The courts will be used by adults and retirees.
“The project will provide exercise for an age bracket of the population that has comparatively negligible recreational activities in South Highlands County,” the town’s proposal states.