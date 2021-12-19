I never thought I would see a worse president than President Carter but the current one tops him, nor did I think I would read a worse editorial than the one that who wrote the editorial “Take our country back.” She just had the names reversed. We never heard racism until the last few months and our prices for goods and gas were affordable unlike at the present.
When people are so filled with hate it is hard to pull our country together but I doubt that is in the Democrat playbook.
The January insurrection was well underway before the Trump crowd descended on the capital. The ones I saw breaking windows and climbing through were young – those were mostly likely not the rally crowd. The insurrection may have never gotten out of control if Pelosi had ordered the National Guard to protect it since they were already on standby.
If you don’t like something it is easy to blame President Trump. There were times when his words were not the best but at least he had good policies – making us energy independent and so forth.
The Biden administration only wants our country turned into communism. Can you please think of one positive thing he has done?
Vernon Hall
Avon Park