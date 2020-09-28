To those of you who choose to wave expensive flags, and hurl obscenities at people who do not agree with you – observe your world you have created. I did not deface your billboards, and just feel bad you feel the need to blanket every inch of the county with them. Could have fed a family or two for quite awhile. It's your bigger-is-better game, and have at it. I am secure in my candidate and beliefs.
I am weary of your conspiracy theories, juvenile behavior and threats. I will not allow you to intimate me, and the people I know will not be intimidated either. Every bit of hate you hurl will be ignored as we work to insure a fair election where all voices are heard.
Pat Myers
Sebring