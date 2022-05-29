We headed out to visit friends in Lorida and in addition to a delightful time of socialization, we knew the day would end in a quick sudsing of the pickup truck once home. It is officially “Lovebug Season,” and insects are thick in rural areas.
You’ve probably heard all the stories about lovebugs. How they are an experiment gone wrong, an exotic bug introduced to our state and gone wild, or that due to some peculiar exposure they have become the menace we regard them as today. While these are all good fodder for chewing the fat with a friend, the facts about these annoying insects are pretty straightforward.
Plecia nearctica or the lovebug as we commonly refer to it, is one of about 700 members in the Bibionidae, or fly family. First described from a 1940 encounter in Galveston, Texas, it was noted to be widely spread through several nearby states even back then. Noted by University of Florida, IFAS, to have first been collected in the panhandle region in 1949, today this pesky, plucky fly is found throughout the state.
What’s the deal with these swarming, plump bugs that plaster your vehicle as you drive? Well, lovebugs are doing what bugs do – progressing through their life cycle. You might be surprised to know that lovebugs begin as a worm-like larvae less than a ½ inch long. Found in decaying vegetation – which they cycle back into soil through their feeding action – once they hatch from eggs they mature quickly.
With two generations emerging in Florida during April-May and August-September, we see the flying adults for about a month during each of those seasons. Living just a few days to a little more than a week’s time, those swarming clouds of lovebugs are on our roadways for a reason. Attracted to the fumes of vehicle exhaust, research has shown they are drawn to various chemicals in the emissions and seem to congregate during times when the temperature and ultraviolet light are within certain parameters.
That paired flight which helped them garner their lovebug name results following successful mating after the flying adults emerge from their pupal state and enter the swarm. Once the male finds a female and mates, they remain attached for a period of time. Since most of the emergence occurs in areas with decaying grasses, such as pastures or roadsides, the swarms can be extensive in vast open areas.
At times they can be so thick, vehicle radiators can be clogged with bug bodies and lead to engine overheating. It also bugs us that the adult’s slightly acidic body fluids splattered on vehicles can etch paint if left to bake in the sun and humidity. Those are the times when a thunderstorm with heavy rain is well received as a good softening agent. While washing the vehicle if you’ve got the stomach for it, look for the white bits among the carnage. Those are remnants of eggs that will no longer become another batch of adult lovebugs and perhaps bring a measure of cheer as you scrub away the remains.