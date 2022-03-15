Not much logic in plans
I’m still baffled by the plans put forward by the Sebring City Council and the CRA for the waterfront. In the latest rendition, all Civic Center functions will move to the Woman’s Club building across from Veterans Beach. The optimistic estimate is that it will cost $6 million to tear down the Civic Center and move these functions to a smaller building. The Woman’s Club building was first sold in 1959, so it is 63 years old, according to the website of the Highlands County tax appraiser.
There are days when many people are at Lake Jackson or on Lake Jackson. When that happens, the parking lot at the Woman’s Club is full of cars and boat trailers. If someone schedules a Civic Center function on the same day, the available parking would be effectively zero.
Will eliminating the parking near the Jack Stroup Civic Center work’? Charlie Lowrance, council member, keeps talking about the parking across the street from the Library/Civic Center complex. Actually, across the street from the Library, you find the First Southern Bank. To the south, there is a house, then Kenwood Townhomes, then the city-owned property with the Big White Chicken, which does have about 40 parking spaces. Half of these are across the street from the Clovelly House. Has Charlie Lowrance tried parking at this south parking lot and walking to the end of the City Pier? I don’t know anyone who would call that convenient.
We haven’t heard any sensible reason anyone wants to tear down the Jack Stroup Civic Center. David Leidel, CRA chair, said that it is only being used about twice a week. Apparently that means it isn’t earning the city enough money. So the answer is to tear it down and replace it with a volleyball court, which will earn the city no money at all?
Dale Gillis
Sebring