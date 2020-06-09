The front-page headlines read “Students Seek Change.” Huh? How about they seek education, knowledge, critical thinking and experience.
Methinks [sic] it would behoove many of their ilk to study history (to learn where we came from), geography (to learn where things are now), math (to learn logic and rational analysis), English (to be able to communicate in American English – instead of monosyllabic grunts and pop-culture catch phrases) et al.
Until they have been divorced, lost a job unfairly, been betrayed, been shot at and missed, or as Lou Rawls’ croons in one song “…kicked in the head and left for dead…”, many of us who have been educated and experienced the Strum und Drang of life are not overly impressed with the virtue signaling clichés of callow youths.
"An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last." – Winston Churchill
Harold Day
Lake Placid