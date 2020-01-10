How often have you gone into a community restaurant to have a good meal? And while you are sitting there enjoying your meal along with a good conversation with your friends, a restaurant employee shows up near your table and starts to vigorously sweep the floor, perhaps because it is near closing time or some material spilled there?
The act of sweeping the floor where guests are eating their food is illegal in my opinion and unlawful. Cleaning the floor should not occur while guests are eating.
I have approached the manager on this matter when it happened near my table and received a dumb look. This unsanitary activity should be reported and stopped, that is unless you like dirt on your food.
Charles Miller
Avon Park