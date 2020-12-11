I would like to comment on your article in Wednesday, Nov. 18, paper regarding the "new" county commissioners not being role models for their constituents. Not wearing masks or distancing. Ignoring the dire and deadly conditions around the COVID-19 pandemic (epidemic) in Highlands County. LaTosha Reiss's plea for cooperation certainly fell on deaf or selfish or complacent ears. That coming from the Emergency Management manager of Highlands County should have been taken in full attention and seriousness.
We need cooperation from everyone to help stem the spread and turn around the numbers so we can return to a more normal and productive life .... This is not the way to go.
Carole Fields
Lake Placid