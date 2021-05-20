SEBRING — Anyone collecting tires from wooded and marshy back lots, hoping to sell them to the county, may end up holding onto them for a while.
Highlands County commissioners did not express any interest Tuesday in scheduling or budgeting any new tire buy-back events for this year or in the near future, and neither did county staff, who said the situation with illegal dumping has not been as bad in recent years as it once was.
“We’re not seeing the mounds of tires we used to,” said Projects Manager Robert “Bob” Diefendorf, who along with County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., recommended the county not do any new buy-backs just yet.
Commissioners agreed. Commission Chair Scott Kirouac, echoing comments by other commissioners, said the county should focus on advertising that people who have surplus tires can call the county to collect six tires per year from their curbs, or can bring that many to the landfill for free.
“Let’s look at it when it’s a real problem,” Kirouac said. “If it’s not a major problem, [let’s] keep doing what we’re doing.”
The buy-back program originally saved the county money and time collecting tires from dump sites and taking them to the Highlands County Landfill, There, county officials had them ground up for landfill cover and leachate piping filler. The county set up specific days twice a year and offered to pay $2 per tire for any collected and delivered to the landfill.
The first event on Nov. 7, 2015, had all kinds of problems, Diefendorf said. Some people showed up with hundreds of tires, though state law requires a tire hauler permit to transport more than 25 tires at a time. The county had money distribution problems when funds ran out, logistics problems with unloading trucks and trailers and traffic safety problems with trucks and trailers stretching from the landfill entrance down Arbuckle Creek Road.
Still, the first event took in 17,695 tires, and had to turn people away, then-county engineer Ramon Gavarrete said. The county paid out a total of $35,491 in cash and checks, compared to $36,000 in Fiscal Year 2013-14 to have Road & Bridge Department crews clean up all reported illegal dumps, not just tires. County employees and jail inmates emptied 524 individual loads of every size tire from motorcycle to tractor tires. Gavarrete said only 352 loads — 67% — obeyed the 25-tire maximum. The smallest load had two tires, he said; the largest, 361.
“We learned a lot,” Diefendorf said Tuesday.
Subsequent events had law enforcement on hand to manage traffic and issue citations for oversize loads. The county kept more cash on hand and ran extensive public information campaigns to ensure people got word of the rules. However, Howerton said a lot of tires in later events came from outside the county, sometimes in enclosed-box trailers or trucks, concealing how many tires each load had.
“Some [tires] had chalk marks on them,” Howerton said, explaining they weren’t illegally dumped but had come directly from tire shops, which are bound by operating licenses to collect disposal fees from customers and pay those fees when delivering tires to landfills.
Diefendorf said the county had events budgeted in Fiscal Year 2018-19, but the county was still recovering from Hurricane Irma. Tire buy-backs were budgeted in Fiscal Year 2019-20, but the county decided not to do it, he said, and didn’t even budget them for 2020-21.
Since then, Howerton said, the county has lost its contract with the company that would grind up the surplus tires. The only tires that seem to remain in the woods are truck tires, he said: Too heavy to lift and load. Some people have saved up a surplus of tires.
“One guy has a barn full of tires,” said Howerton, noting that’s illegal and a fire hazard. “We have plenty to last us a while. I recommend we not do that [again] until we find a use for them on the back end.”