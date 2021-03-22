We have reached a confluence of dubious efficacy.
An apogee has been reached as the Eloi are still wearing masks and behaving as The Authorities command, despite copious evidence to the effect that none on the draconian stratagems have produced any better results than simply treating this latest seasonal flu normally.
Concurrently a nadir has been reached in the quality of The Authorities themselves. As the masks have gone on and stayed on the peasants; they have come off of our rulers. Across the board too many have shown themselves to be officious, imperious and not too bright … an extremely unappetizing amalgam.
“So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize them will do so.” – Voltaire
Harold Day
Lake Placid