With tiresome predictability, the same tedious spew pours from the right wing echo chamber in the form of overused words and phrases meant to minimize any opposition to their defied White House tin pot leader. There must be an operator’s manual on how to be a proper sheep and tow the line of White Nationalist views. Anyone who falls short of Trumpian allegiance is labeled “libtard,” “Marxist,” “socialist,” “Communist,” “libby,” “lefitie,” “Marxist/Socialist,” or some other vulgar term I can’t include here. Facts be known, those who wield such terminology pulled it off of AM talk radio, the Tea Party, or some other quack medium like Fox “News” and oftentimes have no idea what these catch phrases mean. They sound cool when the low IQ sovereign utters them at one of his cult rallies.
I have not been hypnotized or fallen under the enchantment of the empty suit elitist who would be king. Call it what you will. Facts matter. You can't create your own.
I would also challenge the sanctimonious who declare themselves "Christians," "pastors" or other so-called 'children of God,' that attacking your opponents while spewing religious tripe is not Christian at all, but rather more hypocrisy heaped on top of a healthy dose of malevolence and deceit.
Horace Markley
Sebring