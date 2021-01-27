Selfies. No matter where we are or what we are doing, someone is taking a selfie.
It pleases us to see ourselves in various poses or with special people. Then we must post it and share it with anyone who is willing to look. We just can’t help ourselves.
And, there we are again … ourselves.
There’s nothing wrong with placing ourselves into favorite locations we may visit. The photo alone will be special … but popping ourselves into the photo can make it more meaningful.
However, a brief look into ‘ourselves’ may cast new light.
It’s important that we have a healthy self-esteem where we recognize Who has given us life and sustains us. We then see ourselves in a proportionate way from God’s perspective rather than out of proportion.
However, our culture today seems to declare that we are self-sufficient, self-made, self-sustaining and incredibly able to create and develop beyond the acceptable norm.
Perhaps, we are too self-absorbed.
If we raise a child to think too highly of himself, he may grow into an adult who is selfish and looks down on others with a spirit of entitlement.
However, if children are brought up with a healthy self-esteem that reveres God and his Word, we will see goodness and kindness emerge from a servant’s heart.
In Psalm 100: 3 NKJV we are reminded to acknowledge God. It says, “Know that the Lord, He is God. It is He who has made us, and not we ourselves. We are His people and the sheep of His pasture.”
The Psalm begins with accolades of worship and praise and encourages us to sing and serve God joyfully and gladly. This kind of whole-hearted devotion leads to the blessings of God.
Skip over to the New Testament.
Matthew 6 describes how a self-made life will wither because we live in a fallen world … where moths and rust destroy and thieves break in and steal. Instead, we are admonished to “lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven” where these things won’t be destroyed.
“For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (vs. 21)
God is pointing out that we needn’t selfishly pursue wealth, food or clothing. He is not saying we shouldn’t provide for ourselves and families. Rather that we should not be absorbed with such pursuits because our heavenly Father knows what we need.
He closes in verse 33 with, “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.”
We are his. He has made us … “and not we ourselves.” Selah