Let me start by writing this: In no way, shape or form am I for the abolishment of the Second Amendment and the freedoms it comes with, nor am I for responsible gun owners having their firearms taken away. However, the attempt made by Commissioner Arlene Tuck to make Highlands County a Second Amendment sanctuary county is completely ludicrous. Highlands County has little need for any resolution of this sort and has much bigger issues at hand.
In a county where, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income is $26,252 — lower than the national average — and 19.8% of residents live in poverty, this resolution should be considered a waste of time. Regardless of political affiliations or beliefs over the Second Amendment, everyone can agree that Highlands County has many issues that need to be addressed. To see the effort to pass a powerless resolution instead of taking action over relevant matter should infuriate every citizen in Highlands Country.
The two major reasons that I find Arlene Tuck in the wrong when it comes to this resolution is the manner the resolution was brought and the existing issues in the community. If you were to watch the video of Tuesday’s County Commission meetings, you would be able to witness how Commissioner Tuck’s attempt was shot down by the rest of the board. They delayed the vote on the grounds that this item was not on the agenda, therefore not allowing the community to voice their support or opposition to the controversial resolution. To me, this action by the other four commissioners was completely reasonable due to the intense debate that the resolution has brought about. The topic of gun control is one that people feel passionate about and should be given the opportunity to partake in the process. Even then, Commissioner Tuck still disagreed with this action.
The other reason that makes the resolution illogical is the existing issues in the community. As I mentioned earlier, our household income is far below the national average, which is contributing to the extremely high poverty rate of 19.8%. The income earned in our county is quickly being spent in counties with a more diverse economy, such as Hillsborough and Orange County. Recreation for teenagers and people in general is practically nonexistent, causing less young adults to stay in our county, ultimately limiting our workforce. Our schools are noticeably underfunded and understaffed. Single people wanting to come into our county are turning away due to the lack of single-person housing units, consisting of smaller houses and apartment buildings.
Should the Board of County Commission pass this resolution at next Tuesday’s meeting, it leaves all of these issues unaddressed. All of these issues should be the ones that are brought to the table instead of this powerless resolution.
When asked by Phil Attinger of the Highlands News-Sun what affect this resolution would have, Sebring Police Commander Curtis Hart stated, “To my knowledge, I don’t think any laws will change.” Not only that, but there is no existing threat to responsible gun owners in either level of government. The U.S. Senate and the president are both Republican and the State of Florida is predominantly Republican.
Despite this list of reasons to vote no on this, the sad reality is that it will probably be passed. Valuable time and effort will be wasted for the passage of the resolution and the real problems in Highlands County will live to see another day.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.