Don Elwell for Clerk! I have known Don for at least 15 years. I originally met him in Leadership Highlands class and later we both volunteered for Heartland Idol for a number of years. Don is not your typical "politician" – he has become the voice of the people. It doesn't matter if you are in his commission district, Republican or Democrat. He listens and will assist everyone he possibly can.
I have personally seen how much time and effort he puts into helping anyone in Highlands County. He is knowledgeable in so many different areas and trustworthy too!
He will be a great addition to the Clerk of Courts office. He will provide a fresh set of eyes, worthy thoughts, new ideas and I'm sure will continue to be a huge asset to Highlands County. I support Don Elwell as the new Highlands County Clerk of Courts and ask you to do the same. Vote Don Elwell into the new Clerk position. Thanks for listening – see you at the voting polls!
Treasa Lee
Sebring