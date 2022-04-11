Noted war author could testify in Sebring murder trial

SEBRING — A military historian is expected to testify in the trial of Phillip J. Markland Jr. this week.
Jami Leigh Chalgren and Donna Mae Peterson, the team defending Markland against first degree murder charges in the killing of Markland’s uncle, hope to call Gregory Daddis of San Diego State University to the stand.
Daddis, the director of the university’s Center for War and Society, has written five books on the Vietnam War as well as position papers and analyses of battles and military strategy. His official biography says after graduating from West Point, he served for 26 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a colonel. He is a veteran of both Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom and his military awards include the Bronze Star, the Legion of Merit and the Meritorious Service Medals.
It’s not entirely clear why Chalgren wants him to testify but Markland’s victim, his Uncle Thomas “TJ” Markland, is a two-tour, Vietnam War veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart.
Chalgren may ask Daddis about the effects battle has on veterans, including post-traumatic stress. The medical examiner has already testified that the victim had a blood alcohol level of at least .19.
Phillip Markland, who has been in jail for more than seven years since shooting his uncle to death, has sought Stand Your Ground defense hearings in the past but been denied. He also may claim insanity as a defense.
On the other hand, Prosecutor John Kromholz — who hopes to swat away any claims by Phillip Markland that he was temporarily insane at the time of the shooting — has listed psychiatrist Dr. Edmund Settle of Lakeland Regional Medical Center as a witness. Settle examined and treated Phillip Markland immediately after he shot his uncle 17 times on June 15, 2014.
“Within the defendant’s medical reports, the doctor concluded that (Phillip Markland) did not appear psychotic and stated, ‘Given the rapid and virtually complete resolution of his admission psychosis, this makes a substance abuse etiology more likely,’” Kromholz wrote in his notes.
Detectives say Phillip had dropped by his uncle’s house in Sebring to collect some clothes and other items. He was supposed to drive to South Florida with his uncle and a friend but grew erratic while in the uncle’s home.
Thomas, the uncle, shot Phillip once in the eye with a Remington Fieldmaster pump-action .22. He then pulled out his cell phone to call 911. While on the phone with 911, Phillip can be heard in the background yelling.
He was, according to prosecutors, looking for a Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic rifle in a back bedroom. As Thomas tells the 911 operator that he had to shoot his nephew, purportedly in self-defense, a ring of shots explode over the phone.
The operator can be heard repeating, “Hello? Hello?” a couple of times before the dial tone returns.
The jury trial resumes today with the defense presenting their case. It could go before the jury by Tuesday.