Nothing new
I haven’t written a letter in some time because, frankly, nothing has changed, at least for the better. The newest English term, “Big Lie,” is in vogue, and the delusional ex-president keeps ranting and raving about that “stolen election.” Mass shootings have become commonplace and now over 1,000 incidents of airline passengers (have) become violent in flight. Joe Manchin, Senator from West Virginia, is looking for pie in the sky, hoping Republicans will vote with Democrats on voting rights.
The classic reason for term limits is Mitch McConnel, Republican Senator, who tells Manchin that his whole purpose in life is to stop the Biden Administration from succeeding, which is exactly what he said about the Obama Administration 12 years ago. Does that show any growth, understanding or change in a philosophy on how to make the government work for the people and just not for the politicians?
This kowtowing to the cult leader at Mar-lago is so obnoxious as the people doing it have been groveling for his endorsement that they have lost all commonsense and frankly moral strength. When Trump called Ted Cruz’s wife “ugly,” in the old days that would (have) gotten you knocked on your duff, but Cruz is begging for his endorsement. When Trump called McConnel an SOB, what does Mitch do, he tells CNN that he would absolutely vote for Trump if he ran again.
What we are seeing here is not a liking of Trump, but rather the 74 million votes that he got in 2016.
In other words, what they really want is their next election and could care less about Trump and the damage he caused as the 45th president. That’s what real politicians think about ... their next election.
Hal Graves
Sebring