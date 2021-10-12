SEBRING — The Circle of Truth Ministries has been approved to hold a concert on Saturday, Oct. 16. The concert will be held outdoors on North Ridgewood Drive between Circle Drive and North Mango Street. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 7.45 p.m. There will be local road closures associated with this event. Due to the length of time it will take for event setup, local roads within the event area will be closed at 7 a.m.
The following road closures and parking restrictions will be implemented in conjunction with the concert:
On Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 a.m.:
North Ridgewood Drive will be closed from North Mango Street to Circle Drive.
North Wall Street will be closed from North Ridgewood Drive east to the alley behind the Salvation Army, and from North Ridgewood Drive, west to the alley behind Organically Local.
Parking restrictions will be implemented for all parking spaces along the closed roads. All above road closures will be reopened by 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.
Detours will be established so that vehicles traveling downtown may circumvent the event area. Questions relating to the road closures may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions should be directed to Dee Andrews at 863-381-1094.