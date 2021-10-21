SEBRING — More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 15-22, offering a curbside option.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts —filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide since 1993. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
Individuals, families and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage at www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/.
“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation at www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/ as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. Drop off locations in Highlands County are First Baptist Church in Avon Park, 100 N. Lake Ave.; Bible Fellowship Church in Sebring; and First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid, 117 N. Oak Ave.
Those interested in more information on how Operation Christmas Child is making adjustments during its National Collection Week.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.