SEBRING — Novel coronavirus can stay infectious on surfaces as long as three days, according to study results just released by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Researchers detected the virus still alive up to three hours after contact with aerosols — the air — four hours later on copper, 24 hours later on cardboard and two to three days later on plastic or stainless steel.
That’s why the two biggest tips to prevent infection with novel coronavirus involve washing hands and maintaining a six-foot “social distance.”
Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said people are ignoring that advice, at the risk of catching the virus.
“The reason we’re pushing it is [because] people aren’t doing it,” Rybinski said.
When in public, people need to stay at least six feet from others and not congregate in groups of more than 10, especially at restaurants. While bars are closed, restaurants may remain open as long as staff seat customers apart from each other and disinfect tables and tabletop items between seatings.
However, results of the new study could change how people practice social distancing and how well or often they disinfect surfaces around them.
The World Health Organization had previously estimated COVID-19’s survival time on surfaces at a “few hours to a few days” based on research on other coronaviruses, such as the one that caused the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak — SARS-CoV-1.
The NIH study, however, is the first by scientists at a federal laboratory on the virus causing a current pandemic, SARS-CoV-2.
Comparing and contrasting the two viruses, the NIH study tried to mimic how the new virus gets deposited from an infected person onto everyday surfaces, such as by coughing or touching objects. Scientists then investigated how long the virus stayed infectious on these surfaces.
Scientists found the two viral strains had similar ability to live outside a host, but SARS-CoV-2 has resulted in more cases. It appears, NIH stated that people infected with SARS-CoV-2 might be spreading it before they recognize that they have any symptoms.
Also, the study suggests, most secondary cases of SARS-CoV-2 transmission seem to happen in community settings more than healthcare facilities.
That doesn’t mean that healthcare settings are less vulnerable, the study states, but personnel there practice strict washing and disinfection procedures whereas people in casual settings do not.
Basic NIH messages for social distancing and sanitizing remain the same:
- Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth before washing your hands.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Cover any cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw that tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect all frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Slightly more extreme advice comes from Asaf Bitton, a primary-care physician, public-health researcher and the director of the Ariadne Labs at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health.
Bitton, cited by The New Yorker magazine, said not only should people wash their hands thoroughly if they touch publicly-accessible surfaces, they should consider showering upon returning home if they bumped into others or were not able to maintain social distancing.
He also suggested they set aside their affected clothes to be washed.
Social distancing, as he put it, is an extreme physical disconnect from people that reorients daily life: “And it is very hard.”
Still, he doesn’t say not to go outside. He advises not to touch unwashed surfaces and to maintain as much personal space as possible.