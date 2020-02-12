With the exoneration of Donald J. Trump at the impeachment trial, the presidency of Donald J. Trump ended and the dictatorship of Donald J. Trump apparently has begun.
Caution: Regardless of your religious views doing the “right thing” is mandatory or your job will be immediately replaced by Donald J. Trump’s revolving door employment agency.
Note: On Feb. 7, 2020, Donald J. Trump fired Gordon Soldland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, and Alexander Vindman, director of European Affairs for U. S. National Security Council.
LeRoy Esler
Sebring