The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third full week of February gives the Florida freshwater anglers a super new moon and an ideal weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; Anglers could not ask for better fishing factors. Everything aligns perfectly this week for producing fishing memories of a lifetime. It is indeed, time to go fishing.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today the lunar orbit perigee occurs at 9:07 a.m. and Monday the new moon occurs at 7:09 a.m. producing a super new moon. But because the moon position in relationship to the solar energy path is three days from being at the low position, the feed rating will be in the 7 range instead of a 10 range if the moon was at the high position — next high position occurs March 1.
Weather Factors Today a low pressure system begins to produce an ideal south wind this morning but will switch to a west wind this afternoon. Wind speeds will be 5 to 7 mph. Monday the west wind will start out mild but by the afternoon speeds in the 13 mph range will occur.
Tuesday an ideal west wind of 10 to 12 mph will occur and switch to an ideal south wind Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday a high pressure system enters the state which will produce an east wind Friday. Next weekend another low pressure system will produce ideal south wind conditions.
Bright sunshine will prevail all week. Fish will be holding tight to cover as a result. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s by the second half of the week. Water temperatures will be in the ideal feeding range for fish to feed at will. The bass spawn has stopped completely and until the next strong cold front occurs, if one does in fact occur this winter season, fish will feed as if late spring has already arrived.
Atmospheric pressure change will be moderate, meaning daily downward changes of 0.10 in hg will occur today through Tuesday, causing fish to adjust downward, but not by much. Wednesday through Friday pressure will increase by 0.10 in hg daily. Which again, will not cause fish to adjust upward by much but they will adjust. Saturday pressure will drop by 0.14 in hg which will be enough downward pressure change to cause fish to adjust significantly downward. And next Sunday fish will move down even more as pressure continues to drop another 0.10 in hg.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 12:15 and solar noon occurs at 12:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of 7 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 55 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until Wednesday when a 5 to 6 rating happens from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 5:49 p.m. and the sunset at 6:19 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 5-7:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 70 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until Wednesday when a rating of four occurs from 8-10 p.m.
The second solar lunar period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 6:45 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:59 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 5:30-8:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by about 40 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today through Tuesday the super new moon will produce a 7 rating during the early afternoon hours. Conditions will produce above average fish adjustment activity. Sunshine will force fish to remain tight to cover and pressure change will be just enough to cause some minor additional fish adjustment activity. Anglers will enjoy some good results over the next three days.
Prime Monthly Periods: Feb. 19-22, super new moon; March 4-9, full moon; March 18-24, strong new moon; April 2-8, full moon, 16-22 new moon; May 2-8, full moon; May 16-22, new moon; May 31-June 6, weak full moon; June 14-20, strong new moon,
Florida Fishing Facts: The best winter fishing experiences occur when summer-like conditions occur. Temperatures will climb higher daily and by the second half of this week a daily high in the lower 90 degree range will occur. Fish will feed at their highest annual rate as a result. So if anglers perfect their ‘match the hatch’ technique, some above average results will occur.
Fishing Hot Spots: To show my deep appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing ‘fishing hot spots’ I’ve used repeatedly since 2006. All you have to do is email me and put “Fishing Hot Spots” in the subject line and state the lake you want information on. I’ll give you a return email with one hot spot on the lakes I have experience. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake.
Istokpoga News: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Four gates are closed. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50 feet and 38.50 feet feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25 feet by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50 feet until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Istokpoga.info.
