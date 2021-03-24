LAKE PLACID — Anyone who lives in Lake Placid already knows that the town is called ‘The Caladium Capital of the World’. In fact, until recently, the local post office displayed a sign stating that fact. Along with the 47 murals and the clown museum, that’s why Lake Placid was named ‘The Most Interesting Town in the US a few years ago by Reader’s Digest magazine.
Every year, except maybe last year, the town celebrates its Caladium Festival, which is scheduled for July 23–25 this summer. But the real behind-the-scenes of growing caladiums starts soon – usually April. That’s when the night-time temperature is above 65 degrees and there is little danger of more cold weather.
If you’re reading this and don’t know what caladiums are, here’s a very brief history about these unique tuber bulbs that produce pink, red, or white heart-shaped flowers:
Back in 1790, these tropical plants were discovered growing in the Amazon Basin in South America.
Then in 1893, six species were displayed at the World’s Fair in Chicago.
A Dr. Henry Nehrling began raising and hybridizing caladiums around 1917 in Naples, Florida.
Locally, at the end of World War II in 1945, several returning veterans of Highlands County, with names like Phypers, Holmes, Hendry and Bates, started farming them.
Today, 99% of the world’s supply of caladiums is produced in Highlands County – seven operations in Lake Placid, and one in Avon Park. Over 1,000 acres are planted with over 60 commercial varieties. That keeps about 100 people employed. Plants are exported to forty foreign countries. Many of them are shipped to Holland and redistributed from there.
Since caladium bulbs are like tulips much of the equipment used to sort and count them comes from Holland also. Out in the fields along CR 621, potato industry equipment is used.
Some of the local growers sell bulbs by the dozen. You can select and hand pick your favorite bulbs out of boxes at Happiness Farms inside their showroom. At Bates & Sons and Daughters just go to the end of the driveway and you’ll find bulbs in a shed there. Pick them out and put the money in the ‘honor box’. You can find information about all the caladium growers locations at the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce.
Here in Highlands County the planting advice is to plant the bulbs about two inches below the surface in light, well drained soil. Ideally, partial sun and partial shade are best, but most will grow in full sun if you keep the ground moist. The bulbs will come up year after year, but they will shrink a little each year. You can plant them throughout the summer, but you will be surprised when they all come up together the following April, no matter when you planted them.
We are so fortunate that these wonderful plants are available to us right here in Lake Placid. Be sure to plant some in your own yard this summer. Snowbirds can take them home with them, but you’ll have to dig them out at the end of the season and keep them safe from winter.