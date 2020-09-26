It seems as if every day we’re getting slammed with bad news. Often said, bad news includes people behaving badly to one another.
This is a shame. If ever there was a time we should pull together as a people, 2020 should be it. With all we’re dealing with, doesn’t it make sense we try to face it in a united front? Or have we just gotten used to battering each other, often for the offense of not agreeing with us?
This is depressing. So, for this week’s column I sought out people who dared to be different. People who reached out to others in kindness instead of vitriol. I figured that maybe some positive examples could inspire us all to be the same.
The first story takes us to Alaska and something called “the Venmo Challenge.” According to the article I read on www.foxnews.com, the challenge apparently involves people on social media asking their followers to donate to a Venmo account. When the account gets a lot of money, the owner of the account takes the money and goes to a restaurant, where they surprise their server with a huge tip.
Let me pause my tale here and acknowledge that people working in the food service industry haven’t had it easy these past six months. Some restaurants closed down altogether. Some opened with limited seating and hours. Many workers saw their hours cut and less contact with customers, which affected their tips.
Angelina Backus, who works at Midnight Sun Brewing Co. in Anchorage, had no idea what was going on when she was told one of her tables wanted to speak with her. To her utter surprise, a man at the table took out his wallet and presented her with five $100 bills.
Backus was stunned and admitted that the gesture was “very special.”
The article further states that the Venmo Challenge has grown in popularity in recent months. I think it’s a lovely thing, though I really would want to know someone before I donated money to something like this. But still, the idea has a lot of merit and is kind to those who need it.
My other story about being kind involves your humble columnist. One of the things I enjoy doing is taking myself out to eat from time to time. While I also like eating out with others, sometimes I’m perfectly happy to go by myself with only my phone or my Kindle for company.
I have several options here in Highlands County for dining. One place is Village Inn. I like Village Inn because the food is good, the people are nice, and I’ve become hopelessly addicted to their Caramel Pecan Silk Supreme Pie. I must restrain myself from going there more often because of that pie. I already have weight issues.
Anyway, I recently paid a visit to the restaurant. I’m there often enough that they know me on sight, if not by name. My waitress, whose name escapes me at the moment, chatted with me a bit. I don’t remember all we talked about, but it was a pleasant conversation.
At the end of my meal I gave into temptation and ordered a slice of pie. When she brought it to me, she smiled and said, “I comped your pie.” In other words, she wasn’t charging me for it.
I was surprised. But then she said, “You’re always so nice when you come in here.”
If I were a participant in the Venmo Challenge, you’d better believe she’d have gotten all the money right then and there. Unfortunately, I couldn’t give her a $500 tip. But I did make sure it was a good one.
Kindness. It can be a big deal. Try to find a way to show kindness this week to someone. After all, at some point you might need it yourself.