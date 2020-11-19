SEBRING — Missed communications between attorneys has led to Ryan Nowell’s traffic case being continued again.
Nowell, who faces a charge of leaving the scene of a local crash in January will continue his case on Dec. 15, reportedly because the local attorney has not yet talked to Nowell’s attorney in North Florida.
Nowell had just got out of prison on Dec. 27, 2019, for a 2010 vehicular manslaughter charge.
Deborah Bowers-Drummond, mother of Travis Bowers, who died while a passenger in Nowell’s car on July 3, 2010, said she plans to attend the December hearing as she did on Tuesday.
She told the Highlands News-Sun she looks forward to seeing Nowell’s case concluded.
On Jan. 20, at 3:33 a.m., according to crash/incident reports, Nowell’s Ford Escape T-boned a Ford F-150 pickup on County Road 64.
Highlands County deputies arrived to find no driver with the Escape, but soon located him, identified him as Nowell and cited him with leaving the scene of a crash without giving information and driving without a license.
His 2010 wreck was in or around Destin, Florida. News reports at the time said Nowell was eastbound on U.S. 98 at 1:15 a.m. that day when his car rear-ended a second car, which then hit a third car, which hit a fourth.
He then reportedly threw his car in reverse, hit a fifth car, then fled the scene through an adjacent parking lot.
Reports said he then ran from an Okaloosa County deputy, ran a stop light and hit a sixth vehicle, a pickup, which sent his car across the median into oncoming traffic.
An oncoming SUV T-boned him, and that impact, reportedly, killed Travis Bowers.