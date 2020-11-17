SEBRING — The case of a man charged with leaving the scene of an accident in January will continue this morning in Courtroom 1B, both in person and virtually.
The recent wreck took place less than a month after Ryan Nowell got out of prison for a vehicular manslaughter charge in 2010.
Deborah Bowers-Drummond plans to attend this morning’s virtual courtroom hearing. She is the mother of Travis Bowers, who died while a passenger in Nowell’s car on July 3, 2010.
Nowell, of Avon Park, has been on parole since Dec. 27, 2019, but on Jan. 20, at 3:33 a.m., according to crash/incident reports, his Ford Escape T-boned a Ford F-150 pickup on County Road 64.
Highlands County deputies arrived to find no driver with the Escape, but soon located him, identified him as Nowell and cited him with leaving the scene of a crash without giving information and driving without a license.
His 2010 wreck was in or around Destin, Florida. News reports at the time said Nowell was eastbound on U.S. 98 at 1:15 a.m. that day when his car rear-ended a second car, which then hit a third car, which hit a fourth.
He then reportedly threw his car in reverse, hit a fifth car, then fled the scene through an adjacent parking lot.
Reports said he then ran from an Okaloosa County deputy, ran a stop light and hit a sixth vehicle, a pickup, which sent his car across the median into oncoming traffic.
An oncoming SUV T-boned him, and that impact, reportedly, killed Travis Bowers.