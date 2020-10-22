SEBRING — A Highlands County judge has continued the case of a man charged with leaving the scene of an accident in January.
The wreck took place less than a month after Ryan Nowell got out of prison for a vehicular manslaughter charge.
His next hearing will be Nov. 15., according to Deborah Bowers-Drummond, mother of Travis Bowers, who died while a passenger in Nowell’s car on July 3, 2010.
“COVID [19] is stretching it out,” Bowers-Drummond said.
Nowell, of Avon Park, has been on parole since Dec. 27 from a vehicular manslaughter sentence.
On Jan. 20, at 3:33 a.m., his Ford Escape T-boned a Ford F150 pickup on County Road 64. Highlands County deputies arrived to find no driver with the Escape, but reported they soon located and identified him as Nowell.
He was cited for leaving the scene of a crash without giving information and for driving without a license.
The driver of the truck reportedly described the driver of the Escape as nervous, saying he “couldn’t go back to jail,” and alleged he poured out a can of beer.
Deputies found an empty Busch beer can at the scene, smelled alcohol inside the Escape and saw blood on the deployed airbag.
After finding him, deputies asked Nowell about injuries. He allegedly said he was walking down the road and a dog bit him.
He also reportedly told a deputy sheriff he had had three or four beers that night, but when given a field sobriety test, he passed, reports said.
His prison sentence stemmed from a July 3, 2010 wreck in or around Destin, Florida. news reports at the time said Nowell was eastbound on U.S. 98 at 1:15 a.m. that day when his car rear-ended a second car, that then hit a third car, which hit a fourth.
He then reportedly threw his car in reverse, hit a fifth car, and fled the scene through an adjacent parking lot.
Reports said he then ran from an Okaloosa County deputy, ran a stop light and hit a sixth vehicle, a pickup.
The impact sent Nowell’s car in the median into oncoming traffic, where an oncoming SUV T-boned the car.
The wreck killed Travis Bowers.
Highlands News-Sun reports in 2010 indicate the teens were both residents of Sebring at the time of the crash, but were in the Panhandle helping with an oil cleanup.