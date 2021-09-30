SEBRING — A man wanted in Okaloosa County on charges of having violated conditions of his prison release reportedly failed to appear for two cases in Highlands County court and now has bench warrants issued in those cases.
Ryan Jamal Nowell, 30, had hearings in front of County Court Judge Anthony Ritenour but did not show up. The Highlands County Clerk of Courts Office has bench warrants on file, issued by Ritenour, in a case of domestic battery dating from May 20 of this year and in a case of for fleeing the scene of an accident with injury or damage and driving with a suspended/revoked license on Jan. 20, 2020.
Bond for the May 20 case is $2,000; for the 2020 case, $10,000 on each charge, for a total of $22,000 on both cases.
Those bond amounts might not matter since he also has a warrant from Okaloosa County for violation of probation after a 10-year prison sentence for actions similar to his most recent wreck. Travis Bowers, a passenger in Nowell’s car, died July 3, 2010, in or around Destin, Florida. News reports at the time said Nowell was eastbound on U.S. 98 at 1:15 a.m. when his car rear-ended a second car, which then hit a third car, which hit a fourth.
Nowell then reportedly threw his car in reverse, hit a fifth car, fled through an adjacent parking lot, reportedly ran from an Okaloosa County deputy, ran a stop light, hit a sixth vehicle and careened across the median into oncoming traffic.
An oncoming SUV T-boned him, and that impact, reportedly, killed Bowers.
Nowell was imprisoned on convictions of fleeing or attempting to elude without regard for safety, causing injury or death; as well as leaving the scene of an accident where there was more than $50 in damage. He originally had a charge of vehicular manslaughter, also, but Okaloosa County Clerk of Courts records show that charge was nolle prossed (abandoned or dismissed).
Nowell got out of prison on Dec. 27, 2019, then had another crash less than a month later at 3:33 a.m. Jan. 20, 2020. According to crash/incident reports, Nowell’s Ford Escape T-boned a Ford F-150 pickup on County Road 64.
Nowell had a face-to-face hearing on Aug. 17 for the violation of probation. The hearing had been postponed more than a year because of COVID-19. However, Nowell failed to appear.
“He has the warrant for failure to appear, and it is extraditable,” said Assistant State Attorney Michelle Sandler in the Okaloosa County office. She added that when he is found, “we will prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.”
Officials in both Highlands and Okaloosa counties have tried to coordinate on when and how Nowell will be in custody again, but the whole situation has infuriated Deborah Bowers-Drummond, Travis Bowers’ mother, who attended or dialed in for every hearing Nowell has had since his release.
“I am beyond [upset] at how Highlands County is handling this,” she said. “He has violated [failed to appear] three times. It’s ridiculous.”
She finds it most egregious given the fact that he, as she said, got out of prison for acts that got one person killed, immediately had a wreck that injured another and battered a third person while waiting to be sent back.
Since January 2020, by her reckoning, he’s been to just one of his hearings.
“Wherever he is, people are in danger,” Bowers-Drummond said.
Deputies are aware of his warrants and are on the lookout for him, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s officials. Anyone who knows where he is should call Dispatch at 863-402-7200, Option 1, or contact CrimeStoppers at 1800-226-TIPS (8477).