SEBRING — Ryan Nowell, 30, of Avon Park had a case in Okaloosa County that was continued as long as possible because of COVID-19.
When it looked like the circuit court there might be able to have a face-to-face hearing, officials scheduled him for Aug. 17.
Nowell didn’t show, according to both prosecutors and the mother of whose son died in a 2010 wreck where Nowell was the driver.
“He has the warrant for failure to appear, and it is extraditable,” said Assistant State Attorney Michelle Sandler in the Okaloosa County office, who added that when he is found, “we will prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.”
Nowell was imprisoned on convictions of fleeing or attempting to elude without regard for safety, causing injury or death; as well as leaving the scene of an accident where there was more than $50 in damage.
Originally, he was also charged with vehicular manslaughter, but Okaloosa County Clerk of Courts records show that charge was nolle prossed.
Nowell got out of prison on Dec. 27, 2019. He then had another crash less than a month later at 3:33 a.m. Jan. 20, 2020. According to crash/incident reports, Nowell’s Ford Escape T-boned a Ford F-150 pickup on County Road 64.
Highlands County deputies arrived to find no driver with the Escape, but found him soon after and identified him as Nowell. They cited him with leaving the scene of a crash without giving information and with driving without a license.
Sandler said it was that incident where he violated his probation, prompting his being returned to Okaloosa County.
From then until now, officials in both Highlands and Okaloosa Counties have tried to coordinate on when and how he would have a new day in court, said Deborah Bowers-Drummond, mother of Travis Bowers, the passenger in Nowell's car on July 3, 2010.
She's called in to each virtual hearing, including the most recent.
“It has been an extremely long year,” Bowers said.
She also said it’s been tough living without her son for more than a decade.
“”I’m trying to live my life. It’s bad enough that any holiday that comes around is a constant reminder,” Bowers said. “It’s more than a parent should have to bear.”
The Highlands News-Sun has contacted the State Attorney’s Office in Okaloosa County, and has been playing “phone tag” with people there. Bowers said she had heard from prosecutors, who assured her that the warrant for failure to appear had been delivered to the proper agencies to find and capture Nowell.
The Highlands News-Sun also learned that during this period since the January 2020 wreck, Nowell has been charged with battery and violation of probation in Highlands County.
Arrest reports state that at 5:05 a.m. on May 20 of this year, a woman and Nowell were at a friend’s apartment on Manor Circle in Sebring. The woman wanted to leave and Nowell allegedly told her she couldn’t.
When she tried to walk away, reports said, he allegedly grabbed her by the neck with both hands. The victim told Highlands County sheriff’s deputies that she thinks she blacked out, reports said, because the next thing she remembered was being on the ground in the parking lot, bleeding from her head, and Nowell driving away in a white van.
Arrest reports said deputies found Nowell’s wallet in the parking lot with his identification documents in it. Reports also said that deputies determined Nowell was on probation through the Florida Department of Corrections, and added the violation of probation charge.