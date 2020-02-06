SEBRING — At his arraignment Wednesday, 28-year-old Ryan Jamal Nowell pleaded not guilty in his hit-and-run case.
He will be back in front of Circuit Court Judge Anthony Ritenour on April 8 for a status/pretrial hearing.
Deborah Bowers-Drummond, mother of Travis Bowers, who died while a passenger in Nowell’s car on July 3, 2010, said April 8th is the day after what would have been her son’s 29th birthday.
Nowell, of Avon Park, has been on parole since Dec. 27, 2019 from a vehicular manslaughter sentence. On Jan. 20, the car he was driving T-boned a pickup on County Road 64, according to arrest reports. On Wednesday, he was in court sitting next to his mother.
“She got to sit next to her son today in court,” Bowers-Drummond said. “I got to sit next to a picture of mine.”
Bowers-Drummond said the hearing went quickly, with the judge asking Nowell briefly if he was working and had met with his parole officer.
According to Bowers-Drummond, Nowell said he had met with his parole officer a couple of days prior, which she found odd. She said when she checked with his parole officer, and the person expressed surprise at Nowell’s new charges.
Nowell was charged via traffic citations for leaving the scene of a crash without giving information and for driving without a license.
The wreck, at 3:33 a.m. Jan. 20 on CR 64 at County Road 17A, involved a Ford Escape and a Ford F150 pickup. Highlands County deputies arrived to find no driver with the Escape, but reported they soon located and identified him as Nowell.
Bruce Edward Eaton, 49, of Wauchula told deputies he was eastbound on CR 64 in his F150 when the Escape, without headlights on, ran a stop sign and hit him in the side.
Reports said Eaton described the driver of the Escape as nervous, saying he didn’t have a license and that “he couldn’t go back to jail.”
Allegedly, Eaton also saw the other driver pour out a can of Busch beer. Arrest reports said deputies found an empty Busch beer can at the scene, smelled alcohol inside the Escape and saw blood on the deployed airbag.
When deputies asked him about injuries, Nowell allegedly said he was walking down the road and a dog bit him.
He told a deputy sheriff he had had three or four beers that night, but when given a field sobriety test, he passed, reports said.
His 20-year prison sentence stemmed from a July 3, 2010 wreck in or around Destin, Florida. At 1:15 a.m. that day, news reports at the time said Nowell was eastbound on U.S. 98 when his car rear-ended a second car, that then hit a third car, which hit a fourth.
He then reportedly threw his car in reverse, hit a fifth car, and fled the scene through an adjacent parking lot.
News reports said he ran from an Okaloosa County deputy who tried to pull him over, ran a stop light and hit a sixth vehicle, a pickup.
Nowell’s car rolled over the median into oncoming traffic, where an oncoming SUV T-boned the car. The wreck killed Travis Bowers.
Nowell served 10 years of the 20-year sentence.
Highlands News-Sun reports in 2010 indicate the teens were both residents of Sebring at the time of the crash, but were in the Panhandle helping with an oil cleanup.