SEBRING — Mary Ann Sotero of Lake Placid and Connie Rowe of Wauchula know the importance of people helping people. Their essays on the subject recently won first prize in the “Through the Eyes of a Senior” contest sponsored by NU-HOPE Elder Care Services.
For the contest, seniors residing in Highlands and Hardee County were asked to explain how their lives have been impacted by others.
“We often hear about younger, active members of our community,” states Debbie Slade, executive director of NU-HOPE. “But we wanted to learn what life is like for older residents, as seen through their own eyes and with their own words.”
The Through the Eyes of a Senior Essay Contest was created to give seniors the opportunity for their voices to be heard and to show the important role that community partners have in the lives of older residents. The winning essays were selected by the NU-HOPE Board of Directors. In addition to the two first prizes, a second place award was earned by Richard Oribe and third place by Cindy Cormier.
While each essay contained a highly personal story, there was one unifying theme in all of the submissions: The ability to remain in one’s own home may be difficult, but it is also critically important.
“Everyone’s experience was unique, but they were also similar in many ways,” explains Slade. “From a spouse with chronic medical condition caring for her husband with dementia to a man whose life was drastically changed through an accident, the challenge to stay at home was very real.”
Issues noted in the essays included limited mobility and strength, physical and financial challenges, the loss of a spouse and caregiver, a lack of local family members, loneliness and isolation, disaster-related challenges, and significant struggles with mental health.
The essays also highlighted the variety of groups and individuals that were necessary to address these challenges. Such heroes ranged from mental health professionals, coaches and case managers, in-home service workers, meal site managers and delivery volunteers, thrift store workers, and transportation providers. Teamwork was a consistent theme in the essays.
Slade notes, “By coordinating services from hospitals, nursing homes, the Peace River Center, Low Income Housing, and NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, staying home was made possible.”
Slade emphasizes how reading the essays and seeing life through their eyes touched her. “These seniors at one time were someone’s little boy or girl. No one wants to see their children grow up and end up alone, afraid, and unable to care for themselves. As a community, we can work together so more seniors can say, ‘There is no place like home.’”