SEBRING — NU-HOPE Elder Care Services is excited to announce that restaurant meals are available to seniors through a special, limited time program.
The restaurant program for seniors provides individuals age 60 or greater residing in Highlands County with the opportunity to obtain a well-balanced meal while the meal sites are closed.
Meals are available through participating restaurants only, and all participants must be age 60 or greater. Once enrolled in the program, participants will be required to make reservations for their meals a week in advance and commit to ‘picking up the meal’ at the restaurant during specified hours.
There is no cost to participate. However, pre-registration and a brief assessment are required prior to starting this program.
If you or someone you know is at least 60 years of age, a resident of Highlands County and are interested in signing up for this program or are in need of food or other services, please call NU-HOPE at 863-382-2134 for more information.