SEBRING — NU-HOPE Elder Care Services is hosting a Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Celebration Dinner for Seniors on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Grace Church of Sebring. This unique drive-through event, sponsored by Duke Energy, provides a delicious, holiday-themed hot meal to seniors who are at least 60 years of age.
In addition to receiving the to-go dinner, participants will have the opportunity to listen to live music and visit with Donna, the World-Famous Dancing Turkey.
While there is no cost for the meal, pre-registration is required.
Seniors interested in participating should contact NU-HOPE at 863-382-2134 no later than Monday, Nov. 8 to make their reservation and receive their assigned time slot for picking up the meal.
Meals will be available for pick up at the parking lot of Grace Church, 3599 Thunderbird Road in Sebring, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NU-HOPE is a private 501©(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors and caregivers and preventing unnecessary institutional placements. Services provided include home delivered meals and group dining for seniors (congregate meals), personal care and homemaking assistance, respite and other forms of caregiver support. NU-HOPE also has a program to assist seniors who are in danger of losing access to their heating/cooling source due to past due bills or who are otherwise experiencing an energy-related crisis.
To register for the Thanksgiving dinner, or for more information about other services provided by NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, call NU-HOPE at 863-382-2134.