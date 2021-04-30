SEBRING — Calling all senior citizen, sharpen those pencils and turn on those computers, get ready to share your experiences and possibly win $100 in the Nu-Hope Elder Care Services essay contest. The theme of the essay is “Through the Eyes of a Senior.”
May is Older Americans Month and Nu-Hope is hosting the essay contest to celebrate.
“We want the community to see what senior living is like through the eyes of seniors themselves,” Resource Development Director Laurie Murphy said.
“Our goal is to highlight the challenges that seniors face and those who have partnered with seniors to help them overcome those challenges.”
“It’s important to recognize how important partnerships are in overcoming challenges that we all face” she said. “This year has shown that we are all in this together. We need to know that someone is there for us.”
The contest is open to those 60 years or older who reside in Highlands and Hardee counties. The writer does not have to be a Nu-Hope client. If for some reason the author cannot physically write, a friend can type or write it for them. But, it must be written exactly as the senior dictates it to the person writing.
Here’s some important information:
The topic is “How receiving assistance from NU-HOPE Elder Care Services (or other organizations) has affected my life.”
Write as little or as much as you want because there is no word count.
Don’t borrow from any source while answering these mandatory questions:
1. What was my life like before I received assistance?
2. How was I helped by NU-HOPE Elder Care Services (or other assistance organization)?
What service or assistance did I receive? What else did they do that affected me directly or indirectly?
3. How has this affected or changed my life? How is my life different because of them and what does this means to me?
Get those ideas onto paper fast as the deadline is May 10 and can be mailed or dropped off in person at Nu-Hope Elder Care Services, Inc. at 3530 Office Park Road Sebring, FL 33870. Email submissions will be accepted by Carol Stoll at Administrationassistant@stollc@nuhope.org.
Be sure to include contestant’s name, address, phone number and the name of the organization that provides the assistance.
Judging will be done by the board of directors for Nu-Hope. Their criteria will include how well the questions were answered, if there was a personal or emotional connection to the reader, and if the writer showed a physical, financial or emotional impact from the organization that is in their life.
The winner will be announced on or about May 17 and will win a $100 Visa gift card and bragging rights. Other finalists may be selected as well. The winner’s literature will be posted on social media.
For more information call Nu-Hope at 863-382-4439.