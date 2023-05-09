Age means nothing in light of a talented textile artist like Ruth Keller. Her artist’s touch is helping NU-HOPE Elder Services to celebrate Older American’s Month this May. She graciously handmade a quilt for the non-profit organization to raffle off.

Keller created a quilt that is covered in colorful butterflies. Butterflies in jewel tones, pastels and every color under the sun, spread their wings against different color backgrounds in over 350 geometric squares. A yellow border pulls the colors together on this 84-by-108-inch quilt. The quilt will cover just about any size bed with different lengths of draping on the bottom and sides.

