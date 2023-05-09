Age means nothing in light of a talented textile artist like Ruth Keller. Her artist’s touch is helping NU-HOPE Elder Services to celebrate Older American’s Month this May. She graciously handmade a quilt for the non-profit organization to raffle off.
Keller created a quilt that is covered in colorful butterflies. Butterflies in jewel tones, pastels and every color under the sun, spread their wings against different color backgrounds in over 350 geometric squares. A yellow border pulls the colors together on this 84-by-108-inch quilt. The quilt will cover just about any size bed with different lengths of draping on the bottom and sides.
This quilt is sure to not only match, but enhance any room’s décor. The quilt could also be hung to be viewed as the work of art it is. The back of the quilt was stitched by Megan Smith, of Meg’s Quilt Cottage in Sebring. The backing is teal and the stitching is of butterflies connected in an attractive pattern of its own.
“Everybody loves butterflies,” Keller said as she explained the inspiration for the design.
Keller, who is active at the Diamond Bistro congregate meal site in Lake Placid, said she learned to quilt “decades” ago. Her first quilt was a log cabin design. Since then, she has made some 50 quilts. She explained very simply why she made the quilt for the fundraiser.
“Funds are necessary to run NU-HOPE.”
The quilt will be on display in both the Lake Placid NU-HOPE Thrift Store at 103 S. Main Ave. and the Sebring thrift store at 3504 Office Park Road. NU-HOPE Resource Development Director Laurie Murphy said those wanting to see the quilt in person can call the office to see which location it will be in on a given day.
Tickets for the raffle are just $5 each or five tickets for $20. Tickets can be purchased at the administration office at 3530 Office Park Road in Sebring adjacent to the thrift store. Call NU-HOPE for more information at 863-382-2134.
NU-HOPE provides many resources for senior citizens and their caregivers. NU-HOPE makes it possible for seniors to age in place.
“Today’s seniors have experienced more and have seen more than most of us will ever know,” Nu Hope Executive Director Debbie Slade said. “They are a wealth of knowledge. Seniors have so much to give back to our communities in many ways. Look at the beautiful quilt one of our seniors made and donated for a raffle to pay it forward to help other seniors in the community. The skill set is beautiful. When you think of the seniors in our community, just think about what all they could offer.”
NU-HOPE is entering its 50th year of helping senior citizens live independently. Slade started as a certified nurse assistant more than 40 years ago.
“Every May, the Administration for Community Living leads the nation’s observance of Older Americans Month (OAM). The 2023 theme is ‘Aging Unbound,’ which offers an opportunity to explore diverse aging experiences and discuss how communities can combat stereotypes,” the OAM’s website states. “Join us in promoting flexible thinking about aging – and how we all benefit when older adults remain engaged, independent, and included.”