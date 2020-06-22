MINNEAPOLIS — One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.
Minneapolis police had first said 10 people had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries,” but revised their total upward in a tweet posted just after 3 a.m. The man died at the hospital, not at the scene, according to the police daily media briefing sheet.
No one was in custody in connection with the shooting as of 4 a.m., according to a police release that said preliminary investigation indicated that “individuals on foot” started shooting around 12:30 a.m. and later fled the scene.
An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis, a commercial district that includes several bars and restaurants. Minnesota began allowing bars and restaurants to reopen with limited service on June 1 after some six weeks of closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the Landmark’s Uptown Theatre and another storefront shot out.
The injured were all adults, the police release said. The victim’s identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
9 shot in New York ‘celebration’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Nine people were shot at a Saturday night “celebration” in central New York, authorities said.
Of the nine victims, one was a 17-year-old boy in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and eight others — ranging in age from 18 to 53 — were expected to survive, a release from Syracuse police said.
No one was immediately taken into custody, and Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner emphasized that the investigation was in its early stages in an appearance at a press conference alongside Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.
Syracuse officers had arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. for reports of a stolen car, but responding officers were met with by people who said shots had been fired into the crowd of a “few hundred,” Buckner said. The police chief said his officers didn’t hear the gunshots.
The event was “some kind of celebration” that was centralized in a parking lot near downtown Syracuse, Buckner said, adding that there were multiple locations in the area where shots were possibly fired. No city permits were granted for the event, Walsh said he believed.
“We wouldn’t issue approvals for a gathering of this size,” the mayor said.
5 shot in Texas capital
AUSTIN, Texas — At least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting in Texas’ capital, officials said Sunday.
Five adults with “serious, potentially life threatening injuries” were taken to local hospitals by Austin-Travis County EMS, the organization said in a tweet.
The shooting took place around 3 a.m. in a commercial area of downtown Austin, according to tweets from EMS and Austin police. Further information wasn’t immediately available, and it’s unclear whether anyone was taken into custody.