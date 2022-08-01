UFC 277 Mixed Martial Arts

Joe Rogan interviews Amanda Nunes after her victory over Julianna Pena in a mixed martial arts women’s bantamweight title bout at UFC 277 on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Dallas.

 RICHARD RODRIGUEZ/AP PHOTO

DALLAS — Amanda Nunes won a unanimous five-round decision over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 on Saturday night to regain the women’s bantamweight championship that she lost last December.

Nunes (22-5), nicknamed “The Lioness,” also holds the featherweight belt. The judges’ scoring was 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43.

Recommended for you