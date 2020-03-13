SEBRING — Anyone who has traveled outside the country, including on cruise ships, or been in contact with an infected person may not be able to visit loved ones in an assisted living facility or nursing home.
In addition to that, the Department of Corrections has ordered face-to-face visitations to cease at state prisons, and Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday suspended non-essential travel by state workers for a month.
He also urged local governments to cancel “mass” events or set up screening measures at those events to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.
He announced the new nursing home protocols on Wednesday, according to the News Service of Florida.
“These are important efforts to mitigate the risk to our most vulnerable population to COVID-19, which is our elderly population, particularly those with underlying medical conditions,” DeSantis said.
Florida has 688 licensed nursing homes and another 3,782 licensed assisted living facilities, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. News Service of Florida reports DeSantis has also applied the restrictions to adult family care homes and adult group homes.
With aggressive screening of visitors, state officials hope to avoid a repeat of problems in Washington state, where nursing home residents died from the respiratory disease.
“The choice is clear,” Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew said. “Florida will and must take every step to prevent real and potentially fatal threats to our elderly and senior populations and those with underlying health conditions.”
In Sebring, The Palms of Sebring announced that staff are restricting all visitors, for now. The only exceptions would be for residents on hospice or end-of-life care.
“We understand that connecting with your loved ones is incredibly important,” The Palms’ notice states, “and there are a variety of other ways you might consider communicating with them.”
Among those listed are telephone, email, text, video chat and social media.
Numbers
DeSantis also told reporters that Florida had 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and two of those patients died.
Results are pending on another 147 tests.
Despite statements from a top U.S. health official that Florida had “community spread” of the disease, DeSantis said the virus has not yet begun moving through Florida among people not already in the risk groups.
All those who have tested positive have traveled internationally or have been in contact with someone who had contracted the virus, News Service reported.
“With a community spread situation, you have three or four people that have never traveled, have never been in contact with anyone who has traveled, then that is when you think it was maybe when they touched a public railing,” DeSantis said. “So, if you can’t link the cases, that’s when they are doing it. All of the cases except one, so far, have had a link to either someone who has been positive who has been traveling in that area, or who has themselves traveled.”
His restrictions were announced as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus a pandemic, a description generally used for a quick worldwide spread of disease. The virus started late last year in Wuhan, China, and has infected more than 121,000 people.
Florida Department of Health Secretary Scott Rivkees said prevention measures like hand-washing and self-isolation remain the best options to keep people safe.
“Because this is a flu-like illness spread by coughing, the protective measures are what we will continue to emphasize,” Rivkees said. “Cover your cough. Stay at home when you are sick. Stay away from individuals who are ill and continue to wash your hands.”
Prisons
In-person visits with prisoners at all prison facilities have stopped until April 5, corrections officials announced late Wednesday. Inmates will have “access to their loved ones through mail, phone calls and video visitations,” state officials said.
Attorneys, however, will still be allowed to visit inmates in person, corrections department spokeswoman Michelle Glady told the News Service.
There are “no known or suspected cases” of coronavirus in the prison system, officials said, but DeSantis approved of suspending visitation as a precaution.
Florida’s prison population — the third largest in the nation, with roughly 96,000 inmates — includes thousands of elderly inmates, News Service reported.
State analysis lists 7,352 inmates in state prisons that are 60 years old or older. That number is expected to grow substantially over the next decade.
Visits and phone time are widely accepted as a key part of inmates’ rehabilitation and mental health, and agency officials said they are “fortunate to have more than 30,000 visitors from across the country” every month.
Without in-person visitations, the department will be more reliant on for-profit video-calling systems installed at prison facilities.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials, when contacted about their policy, said they already use video-calling systems for all visitations, and will not need to curtail visitations at this time.
Travel/events
Meanwhile, if local governments allow mass events, DeSantis recommended having people at entryways to quiz attendees on whether or not they are sick, have been in contact with people that may have been sick or have recently traveled.
DeSantis told reporters that some large-scale events can be postponed until later or may be televised to spectators.
He said he also directed state agencies to allow people to work from home where possible.
“The state has a workforce of over 90,000 individuals whose health and well-being are a priority,” DeSantis said. “If they can perform functions at home, now is a good time to do that.”