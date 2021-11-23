Nursing Homes-SB 804 proposed bill mandates to cut nurses hours is wrong
Senator Ben Albritton of Wauchula and the Republican Party of Polk and Florida have proposed an inhumane bill that cuts home care in Florida. The first irresponsible issue is that, under a bill proposed by Sen. Ben Albritton, indicating that nursing home residents’ time spent with licensed nurses may be decreased by about three-quarters that is unconscionable. This is a formula for disaster playing with resident seniors’ lives by reducing interaction and replacing seasoned qualified nurses with untrained staffing is unconscionable in America. When Lyndon B. Johnson, our 36th president, said to the world concerning the care of the elderly,” You Can’t Treat Grandma This Way.”
Senator Ben Albritton has reduced the importance of quality healthcare for the seniors to putting our grandparents out to pasture. Someone, please tell Senator Ben Albritton that nursing home residents need qualified nursing care that prevents bedsores. Bedsores are a non-ambulatory resident worst nightmare fighting against pressure sores, decubitus ulcers, and pressure ulcers. Now Senator Albritton will propose a bill that will allow untrained and unqualified workers to care for residents with serious health problems like infections and other life-threatening injuries. You can compare this wrong decision allowing untrained workers to help residents with allowing a home health aide to do heart surgery.
Senator Ben Albritton proposed bill changes alter the metrics of nursing home staffing in ways that we believe are catastrophic to Florida residents. The numbers are directly from Senator Ben Albritton’s website that out of 20 bills proposed, only five were introduced, 10 enacted bills, 15 dead billed, not enacted. In addition, none of the proposed bills had anything to do with nursing or elderly care, and we are supposed to trust SB 804. Draw your own conclusions.
We must stand up and let our voices be heard, all your district congressmen, tell your friends, see your grandparents in nursing homes, send letters, send a telegram, write commentaries, and speak up. Senator Ben Albritton is breaking a promise to all Americans that the aging elderly would be cared for in their golden ages. We urge all Congressmen to stand together for the SB 804 proposed bill vote no. If you vote yes, explain to your grandmother.
Bruce Mosley, MBA, E.d.S
Independent Medicare DDE Consultant
Lakeland