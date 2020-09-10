SEBRING — Families who have loved ones in long-term care facilities got some welcome news Sept. 1. Governor Ron DeSantis announced nursing homes could receive general visitors once again. However, there are some strict rules that have to be followed.
Nursing homes were put on lockdown in March to outside visitors in order to protect the most vulnerable population.
Visitation will only be allowed at facilities that have been COVID-19 free for two weeks, including residents and staff. “If a staff member tests positive for COVID-19, the facility must immediately cease all indoor and outdoor visitation in the event that staff person was in the facility in the 10 days prior to the positive test,” stated the emergency order.
Currently there are five long-term care facilities that have positive residents or staff as of Sept. 8 and would not be able to accept visitors.
Residents will pick out five people who are over 18 years old and only two people can visit at a time. Appointments to visit are made in advance. These “essential caregivers” are able to help with daily needs even if there is a positive coronavirus case in a facility. Social distancing does not apply to “essential caregivers.”
The Palms of Sebring has both assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. The Palms Marketing Director Julia Mercer said The Palms was has done an exceptional job with keeping their facilities COVID-free.
“We probably have 450 people come through our doors everyday, with only one positive, that’s pretty good,” Mercer said. “We are very proud of that. We have really good support from the families. I give them kudos. They know this is hard.”
Many residents “visit” with their relatives on phone apps such as FaceTime, while others visit family through the window. An in-person visit would be great and lift spirits.
“Knowing it’s coming soon is a huge help,” Mercer said.
Mercer said at The Palms, the dining rooms have been reopened with limited capacity and rotated dining times.
The visits will look different, and masks and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) will have to be worn. Masks must be worn by everyone, even if they are not touching the resident. The facilities are to have enough staff to manage the visitors and be able to provide PPEs for staff. They must have disinfecting supplies and use them.
Facilities have the responsibility to make sure no visitors are positive for COVID-19, are not symptomatic and not quarantining. The facility staff must screen visitors, and set a limit of guests.
Visitors will share some responsibility for the residents safety as well. Just like the other CDC guidelines, visitors should stay home if they feel sick or have a fever.
The full emergency order is posted on the Florida Department of Health’s website at Floridahealth.gov.