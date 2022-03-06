SEBRING — Anyone thinking that citrus growers plan to pack it in after the recent hard freeze heard plenty of encouragement at Thursday’s annual Highlands County Citrus Growers Association meeting.
Those who don’t have much hope of lasting the next few years don’t want to give up.
“We love our job and what we do,” said grower and HCCGA Board secretary Jared Eddy. “We need an alternate crop.”
Dr. Scott Angle, University of Florida’s vice president for Agriculture and Natural Resources, over U.F.’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, said Florida agriculturalists have looked at several alternative crops, few of which have the ability to hold a market share as big as citrus enjoys.
IFAS has a budget approaching $500,000, Angle said, with an obligation to help with 300 different crops, as well as foresters, urban natural resources and the 4-H clubs throughout the state.
Getting information on citrus is the first step to help it, said Angle. His colleague, Florida Citrus Commission Chair Steve Johnson, pointed out how the industry with $37 million in attributed sales and a $1.5 billion economic impact has had eight studies, 14 research articles and 18 reports over the years addressing how to help the industry.
“The most important part [of data] is ‘What do we do with it?’” Angle said. “You’re the economy of the state of Florida.”
The industry, decimated in the last 15 years from an annual harvest of 244 million 90-pound boxes to a prediction this year of 43.5 million boxes or less, has survived freezes, citrus canker and citrus greening, as well as markets flooded with imported fruit.
Pam Fentress, a fourth-generation grower, said she thinks Angle is making progress, but wonders if promises of a cure for greening within five years will come soon enough.
“A lot of us don’t have five years,” Fentress said. “We don’t have three years. We don’t have a big budget. We’re not going to survive.”
Eddy, her nephew, said growers need a cash crop to plant while waiting for new groves to produce. Angle said he will do what he can to ensure they thrive.
“The job I came for was to make sure you can make a decent living, so that [you] can stay in business,” Angle said.
Agriculture must survive, he said, because it provides natural habitat, aquifer recharging and carbon sequestration, services urban areas need as much as food, even if residents there are hostile toward agriculture.
In addition, Angle said the United States needs to double its food output, not only for its own residents, but for the world, much of which cannot produce more food.
He said South America could grow more, and Europe will provide for its people, the Middle East, North Africa and interior of Australia are all desert, while other parts of the world are too cold or, like Africa, are too hot and either dry or too wet to support crops.
Even in North America, he said, land north of Iowa gets too cold most of the year, while areas from the Rocky Mountains west, like California, have run out of water. His father-in-law, a California citrus grower, pushed over half his groves when he lost half his water allowance.
That leaves the Southeast, he said, in an arc from east Texas to southern Virginia, to be the new “bread basket.”
“When people are hungry, bad things happen,” Angle said. “If we don’t [in the U.S.], do more in producing food, we’re going to have some significant problems on this planet.”
Steve Johnson, chair of the Florida Citrus Commission, broke “citrus” into an acronym standing for “courageous, inventive, tried, resilient, unique and strong.”
“We are ‘OJ Strong,’” Johnson said. “’OJ Strong’ is what we need to be thinking.”
Edna Ezell, succeeding Bert J. Harris III as HCCGA president, said that she cried after the freeze. She sat on the tailgate of her truck, out in a grove, and just cried.
“But then, I peeled an orange, and I ate it, and it was good. And I enjoyed it. Then I prayed. I prayed really hard,” Ezell said. “So, I can tell you this: I plan on being here. I hope my siblings and family are with me. We’re going to keep on, and I hope my kids will come to enjoy this industry as much as I have. So, we’re going to keep planting. We might push a few things, but we’re going to carry on. I hope all y’all will, too.”