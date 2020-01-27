SEBRING — The paperwork to establish the assessment on Oak Manor Avenue residents passed the county commission Tuesday, 3-2.
Now that residents have an assessment in place to pay for their half, paving of their road is expected to start soon.
How soon depends on the work schedule for the Road and Bridge Department, according to Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green.
Via text on Friday, he told the Highlands News-sun he doesn’t anticipate starting work for a few months, but would need to check his crews’ schedules in greater detail to give a precise date.
Residents have been working on getting their road paved for a dozen years. The Board of County Commission agreed to have county crews start work right away instead of waiting until the assessment has raised all the necessary funds, in part because of that time period.
However, despite approving this measure on Tuesday, commissioners have made it clear they will not do this for anyone else.
The residents’ difficulties with bureaucracy helped sway commissioners, but not all. Commission Chair Ron Handley and Commissioner Jim Brooks both voted against the finalized assessment, as they had on all other steps in the process, in objection to starting work before collecting residents half of the funds.
Tuesday’s was the final of many votes over the last year to form a municipal services benefit unit (MSBU) to pay for reconstructing and paving almost 1,000 feet of roadway, at a cost of $90,000 total.
The county will front 100% of the cost for paving Oak Manor Avenue, then collect $45,000 from residents over the next 10 years, including principal, interest and administrative fees.
Oak Manor residents asked for a dozen years to have their road paved, and had received assurances along the way that it would get done. However, with no established assessment and residents not able to front the money themselves — not even Peace River Citrus Packing nor its affiliate, Peace River Citrus Investments, which owns the property on the last 200 feet of the road — the county had to work out an arrangement to honor those assurances.