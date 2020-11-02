Highlands News Sun’s letters to the editor section and staff writers Phil Attinger and (former staff writer) Gary Pinnell have provided the Oak Manor Avenue Highlands County Joint Paving Project wonderful comments and articles over the past eight years. On behalf of the Oak Manor Avenue residents, thank you all for finding our original request to the county, of getting approximately 700 feet of street paved, worthwhile to comment on and your articles.
Looking back on this endeavor, which some of my neighbors have waited over 35 years to come to get this achieved, I’d like to share a few comments with you.
The paving of our street wouldn’t have happened if not for our champion, Commissioner Don Elwell. We appreciate that Commissioner Elwell understood that we who live on Oak Manor Avenue wanted the 700 feet paved, but that there were many property owners who own empty lots on our street who didn’t care if our street got paved or not. It was not right for the Oak Manor Avenue property owner/residents to pay for the non-residents, empty-lot property owners’ portion of the cost to get our street paved.
Over the past eight years, this joint paving project, many a time, was a joke at the Highlands County Board of County Commission meetings when he brought it up. He kept it alive by speaking up for us, the Oak Manor residents. Sarcastic comments were made and generated some laughs from some of the other commissioners and others at the meetings. At one point, I was seriously told by one county commissioner for us to go borrow the money and pay to get our street paved. That was ridiculous. I don’t know of any bank that would loan any person money and use property that they don’t own as collateral.
Commissioner Elwell did not get discouraged. He took all this but kept bringing our little 700 feet Oak Manor Avenue paving project up, knowing that at anytime someone was going to make some negative comment about it. We admire the way he continued to present himself while representing us. Commissioner Elwell felt that strongly about helping us. It may have been that it was because in the summer of 2015, he was present at an Oak Manor Avenue residents community night meeting attended by approximately 10 Oak Manor homeowner residents and Oak Manor Avenue grove owner Larry Black from Polk County. Mr. Black had been invited to the meeting and stated he wanted to be a good neighbor. Since a Road & Bridge representative was not present, Commissioner Elwell pulled out his cell phone and put Road & Bridge’s Kyle Green on speaker phone. We were informed by Mr. Green that we could do a joint paving project with the county. He also said the county had to pave the whole street, not just the 700 feet. Commissioner Elwell had been part of this discussion, which had been started by email since back in 2012.
Commissioner Elwell showed a devotion in helping us with our small project. He did not get discourage and brought our project back onto the agenda after it was forgotten a few times. This is who he is. Some talk the talk, but he walks the walk. The saying “Quitters never win, and winners never quit” fits him well.
Commissioner Elwell made the county proud by keeping their word and we are proud he represented us well. I can go on and on about what a great job he has done and continues to do representing Highlands County as a commissioner. Sad to see him leave office. I sincerely believe that many of Highlands County residents, including me, believe Commissioner Don Elwell would do a great job in any public office (local, state, or federal) position he is elected to. Even though our 700 feet paving project was not as big a project as expanding the Sebring Parkway, on behalf of the Oak Manor Avenue residents, “thank you” to the many other county residents, employees and commissioners that supported Commissioner Elwell getting our street upgraded. They saw paving our street and us helping pay our share for getting it paved as a good thing. More power to you all and God bless you all.
Santos De La Rosa is an Oak Manor Avenue resident in Sebring. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.