SEBRING — “My wife texted me at 11:08 this morning,” Santos De La Rosa of Oak Manor Avenue told the Highlands News-Sun via email Thursday. “She says, ‘They started paving. It’s looking good.’”
Later that night, he said in an interview that the dozen years or more he and members of his neighborhood have worked to get the road paved were worth it, just to no longer have their cars get dusty and muddy.
The small collection of residents had successfully lobbied during that time, and especially over the last eight years, to get their road paved, and to pay for the road with a 10-year assessment on all their properties, after the work gets done.
De La Rosa said Highlands County Road and Bridge crews had been preparing the road for paving since Sept. 21.
“I don’t know about paving, but just by looking at it, they are about ready to do so,” De La Rosa wrote in another email on Wednesday. “I asked one of the crew members when they expected to pave it. He wasn’t sure but said probably in a couple of weeks.”
“That was early last week,” De La Rosa wrote. “They are making good progress/time on it. It wouldn’t surprise me if they did it this week.”
Two years ago, Oak Manor Avenue residents met with County Administrator Randy Vosburg, then Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green and County Commissioner Don Elwell to get asphalt on the road.
Danyle Berish said at that meeting that her driveway would always flood during rain, even with an asphalt speed bump the county had previously installed to divert water.
She and her husband, Daniel, are waiting for the next rain to see if they can dispose of the sandbags in front of their garage.
The road is smooth, she said.
“It was nice coming home from the groceries with a paved road,” Berish said.
She complements the Road and Bridge crews for hearing them complain over the years when every effort to solve the drainage issues didn’t work.
Hopefully, she said, with the improvements to the road and swales, rain will stop running into their drive, she said.
“It will be nice that we can finally have clean cars again,” Berish said.
Over the phone Thursday, De La Rosa said he was very thankful to all three county officials, as well as former County Commissioner Jack Richie and current Commissioners Greg Harris and Arlene Tuck for their help.
Road and Bridge Director Jonathan Harrison, who succeeded Green last month, said when he was road construction inspector, he had followed the project and upheld the goal of getting it done.
He said he assured administration and commissioners that Road and Bridge could get it done in a timely manner.
“And we did just that,” Harrison said, noting that work started Sept. 22 and finished on Thursday.
“I am very appreciative to our Road & Bridge staff who are involved and thank them for their work,” Harrison said. “They continue to provide excellent service to the public, and have assisted me immensely during my transition into the Director role.”
County commissioners had struggled with the prospect of approving a paving project prior to collecting full payment, but were bound by a vote they had made in a previous year to set up an assessment district for the road and collect the residents’ half of the cost after doing the work.
Throughout almost every stage of the process, Commissioners Jim Brooks and Ron Handley voted against the proposal on the principle that allowing it for one neighborhood would set a precedent to allow it for other neighborhoods.
On the rare occasions that the board has allowed residents to pay after the work, it would require them to raise the money in three years.
In the case of Oak Manor Avenue, they allowed residents to pay lower assessments for 10 years, with the caveat that this would be the only instance where they would allow it.
After the second Meeting of the Districts in June, residents saw what seemed to be the final process in the creation of the MSBU, where the Board of County Commission — as the board over all county-run assessment districts — approved the final assessment for residents on the road by a 4-1 vote.
The Oak Manor project has paved almost 1,000 feet of roadway, at a cost of $90,000 total.
Landowners on the road will be assessed for their $45,000 half over a course of 10 years. County commissioners said this is the only exception they will allow to the rule of collecting funds before starting the work.
In the future, any MSBU will have to raise the residents’ portion of the construction costs before any work starts.
Elwell said he was glad to see the project complete before the end of his tenure after pursuing it for eight years, especially since it was a struggle.
“Folks need to understand that you can get an awful lot more done through compromise, tolerance and mutual respect than you can through combativeness and inflexibility,” Elwell said. “If I can help make that a reality for people, I’d be happy to do that.”
He said Green had told him a lot of people have asked about getting their roads paved through an assessment. Whether or not any other neighborhood might get that, for now, one community has.
“I’m hoping to be able to drive on that road, over this weekend,” Elwell said, “with a big ol’ grin on my face.”