SEBRING — Residents on Oak Manor Avenue are ready for their road to get paved, whenever that is.
As of last week, they still hadn’t heard, although all of the legal paperwork has reportedly been completed to get started on the job and start billing them for it through a municipal service benefit unit (MSBU).
About two months ago, after the second Meeting of the Districts in June, residents saw what seemed to be the final process in the creation of the MSBU, where the Board of County Commission — as the board over all county-run assessment districts — approved the final assessment for residents on the road by a 4-1 vote.
The project will pave almost 1,000 feet of roadway, at a cost of $90,000 total.
They will be assessed for their $45,000 half over a course of 10 years, but work will begin as soon as possible, which commissioners said is the only exception they will allow to the rule of collecting the funds before starting the work.
In the future, any MSBU will have to raise the residents’ portion of the construction costs before any work starts.
Oak Manor residents asked for a dozen years to have their road paved, and had received assurances along the way that it would get done.
One such assurance included a vote by commissioners to promise do the work before they had worked out how to pay for it.
With no established assessment and residents not able to front the money themselves — not even Peace River Citrus Packing nor its affiliate, Peace River Citrus Investments, which owns the property on the last 200 feet of the road — the county had to work out an arrangement to honor those assurances.
Eight of the last dozen years, according to Oak Manor resident Santos De La Rosa, have involved working directly with Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green and Commissioner Don Elwell on how to make paving happen.
“We appreciate all the work/help you, Commissioner Elwell and many others have done to get us to this point,” De La Rosa wrote Wednesday in an email to Green, where he then asked when paving would start.
Green, when the Highlands News-Sun initially called him Friday, said he needed to check on the start date, and call back.
In an mail dated July 18, 2012, De La Rosa reached out to Elwell about the fact that Road and Bridge wa resurfacing Pioneer Road, which leads to Oak Manor Avenue.
Oak Manor starts as approximately 200-250 yards of unpaved road and then it is paved road for the next 200-250 yards, De La Rosa said.
“Can you check into the county paving all of Oak Manor Avenue,” De Ra Rosa said. “[If] it’s not doable at this time maybe they could resurface that part of Oak Manor Avenue that is paved.”
In an email that same day, Elwell replied that he had forwarded De La Rosa’s message to Green.
“There is a fairly detailed evaluation involved for all of our county roads, including looking at condition, volume, [number] of homes served, length/width, etc. and all of our county roads are then prioritized based on this info (sic),” Elwell’s email stated. “With diminishing revenues during this economy, we're able to pave less roads than ever, but we'll see what Kyle has to say and go from there.”
In an email on July 24, 2012, Green told De La Rosa the work on Oak Manor Avenue was a work order to control erosion onto a property on the east side of the street.
“I wanted to follow up with you and let you know that we are looking into a few things that seem to be somewhat unusual when it comes to Oak Manor Avenue,” Green wrote. “We normally do not see a paved maintained section of road that is not connected to another paved section. We have a few in the County, but not many.”
Green said, at the time, that then-Highlands County Road Inspector Brian Miller would research the road to see when it was taken over for maintenance and why the limits are different than most other road segments in the county.
Green then pledged to either get back with De La Rosa or have Miller do so after gathering information.
In an email on July 25, 2012, De La Rosa told Green and Elwell that he had been trying for six years to get the unpaved part of the road covered, but also thanked them for their efforts.