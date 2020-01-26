FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Wise old oak trees may hold an extract that citrus growers can use to protect their fruit trees from the deadliest citrus crop disease the world has known.
The plant disease, huanglongbing (HLB), is also known by the term “citrus greening,” for the resulting lighter green color that appears in affected plants’ leaves. According to University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) officials, HLB is responsible for a 90% reduction in the production of Florida’s most valuable crop.
New research conducted at the UF/IFAS Indian River Research and Education Center (IRREC) found that citrus leaves treated with oak extracts showed a decrease in the presence of bacteria. Other research findings were increased chlorophyll content and plant nutrition. The HLB-affected citrus plants treated with oak leaf extract were better able to uptake nutrients than were the citrus plants treated with only water.
“We found that the application of oak leaf extracts in a greenhouse provides substantial inhibitory effects against the bacterium that causes HLB,” said Lorenzo Rossi, assistant professor of plant root biology at IRREC, located in Fort Pierce, at the center of the Indian River District. The district is known for its peerless grapefruit quality, where it borders the state’s central east coast, from its northernmost point in Micco, Florida, to its southernmost point in northern Palm Beach County.
“This study suggests that oak leaf extract will provide a new management treatment program to protect trees that have HLB.”
For several years, growers across the state have noted that citrus trees that stood under oak tree canopies, or alongside oak trees, are healthy. However, grapefruit trees in a row or two away from the oak trees showed signs of HLB.
Rossi, along with his UF/IFAS and U.S. Department of Agriculture colleagues, works to develop management tactics for production of fruit on trees affected by HLB. Rossi’s co-workers who study citrus horticulture and hydrology developed water and nutrition management practices. Irrigation and plant nutrition remedies help HLB-affected trees tolerate the disease and extend their production years. Projects funded by the Citrus Research Development Foundation and the USDA are underway. Rossi and his collaborative research scientists have also been conducting research experiments to test the growers’ field observations, which they found to be a positive option to help the growers manage operations with infected fruit trees. The scientists’ work, titled “Quercus leaf extracts display curative effects against Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus that restore leaf physiological parameters in HLB-affected citrus trees,” appears in this month’s issue of Plant Physiology and Biochemistry, an internationally prominent science journal. “Quercus” is Latin for oak; Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus is the scientific name for HLB.
“Research scientists work with a sense of urgency to contain the pathogen and to manage HLB’s impact on our important crop,” Rossi said. “We will continue to develop a protocol for growers to produce our high-value citrus crops and to reduce the symptoms of HLB on the trees.”