LAKE PLACID — Nancy Walls and her son, Joseph Brandt, knew there was a need for a pool and spa business in Lake Placid. So, when they opened their bright aqua blue and gold store at 1174 U.S. 27 North, adjacent to AdventHealth Hospital, they went full throttle. Some people remember that building when it was the Florida Highway Patrol office a while back.
Today, after a year in business, Oasis Pool can serve the needs of pool and spa owners in the area. Whether it’s supplies and chemicals from the store to full-service pool care, they’ve got it. The beautiful store offers all sorts of water-related products, including pool toys.
Walls is proud that Oasis is a family-owned business, rather than a chain store. They can give customers guidance on how to maintain their investment so it lasts for years and years.
Even the do-it-yourselfer can feel confident when asking for advice or about the many available products.
Brandt has over 10 years’ experience in the pool business. He’s also in the process of getting his license to construct inground concrete pools. Brandt can help with most any situation with a pool.
Meanwhile, Vanessa Delp has set up shop at Oasis Pool and Spa Supplies. She’s a ‘rep’ for Latham Pools and Custom Fiberglass Pools. For those planning to put a fiberglass pool in your back yard, she can handle the whole project. Delp says a nice pool runs about $25,000. She can help with financing also. Her phone number is 863-659-4769.
Oasis Pool and Spa Supplies is open every day: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Behind the counter you’ll find Nate Parker. He’ll help find anything on the shelves or in the parts department.
Oasis Pool will also clean pools on a monthly basis. They offer different level packages: chemicals only, to filter cleaning, to full service. They even care for above ground pools. Leak detection is still another function that Oasis provides. They can trace why a pool’s water level keeps goes down.
So, if you have a pool or want one, head over to Oasis Pool & Spa Supplies. The phone number is 863-531-3358. You can also go to Oasis-Pool-and-Spa.com.