I wish to go on record by stating that I am not disparaging law enforcement. I have friends and family who are currently serving in law enforcement on the city, county and state level. I served in the Department of Corrections as a teacher and a classification officer for 10 years, I taught police standards at the Sarasota Police Academy and I taught at the Sebring High School Law Academy for a number of years. I have a master's degree in criminal justice.
An oath of office that has been held by the United States Supreme Court to not be legally binding is simply a platitude. The court has ruled that the police have no legal obligation to protect citizens or their property.
"Neither the Constitution, nor state law, impose a general duty upon police officers or other governmental officials to protect individual persons from harm — even when they know the harm will occur ... Police can watch someone attack you, refuse to intervene and not violate the Constitution.” Darren L. Hutchinson, a professor and associate dean at the University of Florida School of Law.
"In the cases DeShaney vs. Winnebago and Town of Castle Rock vs. Gonzales, the supreme court has ruled that police agencies are not obligated to provide protection of citizens. In other words, police are well within their rights to pick and choose when to intervene to protect the lives and property of others — even when a threat is apparent. "
Darrell Cloud
Avon Park